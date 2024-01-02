The parties which are going to fight the elections have already fought the elections, Anjum Aqeel

Lifetime disqualification issue should have been brought up in Parliament, Arif Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze News SK Niazi Exclusive conversation with PML-N leader Anjum Aqeel Khan’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

All the infrastructure in the country is the work of PML-N,

Ask whatever other parties have been in power what they have done,

People’s hopes are still with PML-N,

Terrorism, loadshedding and inflation ended in our era,

No need to show our performance, people are watching,

Our party will live up to the people’s trust by coming to power

The news of the missing persons was first reported by us

On our news, the Chief Justice of the time, SK Niazi, took the initiative

The kind of joint government that is going to be formed is difficult to run,

Law expert Arif Chaudhry’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The case of missing persons is common in any country of the world

Apart from Balochistan, many people are also missing in Punjab and KP

Protesters from Balochistan were not properly dealt with by the government.

The issue of Balochistan protesters will give justification to separatist movements.

If the problem of missing persons is solved, it will be a great service to the state of Pakistan.

Courts have to solve the issue of missing persons,

All kinds of people contest elections all over the world

If someone has a blemish, people will disqualify him themselves

The period of PTI government was only 3 and a half years and there was also Corona,

Who is responsible for the disaster that is happening in the country now?

Disturbing the order of the constitution will affect the entire system of Pakistan,

Carrying someone in a dolly to the seat of power will not bring stability,

Those who destroyed 3 and a half years of PTI are themselves responsible for 16 months,

Political parties have to stop the kind of events that are happening,

The Manifesto of Honoring the Vote was excellent, said Arif Chaudhry, a legal expert

Nawaz Sharif has been charging his cases ever since he came back, Anjum Aqeel Khan

After our candidates are finalized, we will start the rally

Nawaz Sharif’s return received an unprecedented historic welcome, Anjum Aqeel Khan

People have hopes from PML-G that if they come, they will get rid of their problems,

There was a time when people were very angry with PTI,

Even now we have received a very positive response from the public,

Since the Musharraf era, we have been accused of money laundering, but it has not been proven,

If everything was done well in the 30-year period, why is the country in this state,Everyone should get a level playing field so that milk becomes milk and water becomes water,

We have no opposition to anyone but it is our duty to criticize.

No other party has done what Nawaz Sharif has done, SK Niazi

Nawaz Sharif should highlight his works in his rallies.

PTI was a mob that dispersed when hard times came.PTI leaders could not bear even one hour in jails.PML-N is a political party, it does not cry in difficult times.We are crying that Pakistan’s development and country’s future has been stopped, Anjum Aqeel Khan