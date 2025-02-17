Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub has said that the judiciary should stand on its own feet, the judiciary should say that enough is enough, the judges of the Anti-Terrorism Court should stand up.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz and Salman Akram Raja held a press conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Gohar said that today he would like to talk to the public on three issues, one year has passed, the people had given the mandate to the PTI, the PTI had 180 seats in the National Assembly, and it also had a majority in Punjab.

He said that any human being knows that the 2024 elections were rigged, we had demanded the formation of a commission, neither the commission was formed nor the judiciary took notice, not a single one of our 74 petitions could move forward.

Barrister Gohar said that we still demand the same today that we will take back our constitutional right, the government formed with a fake mandate had passed the constitutional amendments, the principled position of PTI is that a decision should be made on the 26th Amendment, the decision should be made by the judges who were appointed before the amendment, before that we also called for negotiations.

The PTI Chairman said that Khan Sahib also formed a committee but the negotiations could not move forward, the government took the path of escape and the opportunity was lost, at that time PTI is the number one party of Pakistan, Khan Sahib wrote some letters to the powerful man, Khan Sahib wrote that there should be no gap between the army and the people.

He said that we do not get a point of order in the assembly, this is not good for democracy.

Addressing a press conference, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that access to the founding chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi has been blocked, the hearing in the Toshakhana II case was adjourned in a strange way, the judiciary should stand on its feet, the judiciary should say that enough is enough, the judges of the Anti-Terrorism Court must stand up.

He said that all the prisoners under detention including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Hassan Niazi, Mian Mahmood Rashid are political prisoners, they should all be released, there is no rule of law in Pakistan, no one is ready to invest here.

Omar Ayub Khan said that I challenge all government ministers to debate with me on the issue of inflation, electricity, flour, gas, sugar, everything has become expensive, people’s purchasing power has decreased, these are the most liars in the world.

The opposition leader said that the founding chairman of PTI wrote an open letter, the founding chairman of PTI has been the prime minister and will be the prime minister twice, we should take advantage of his experience, take advantage of his vision and experience, the founding chairman of PTI can unite the entire nation.

Omar Ayub Khan said that the situation in Balochistan is bad, no one can hoist the Pakistani flag in 8 districts of Balochistan, the members of the National Assembly of Balochistan are afraid, in 1971, General Yahya had said that everything is fine and only then the fall of Dhaka was imminent.

He said that the guerrilla war is going on, I ask the chiefs of the armed forces to investigate why so many Pakistan Army soldiers are being martyred? Give the nation an answer, the state is the people, the state, the National Assembly, the Senate, the provincial governments.

The Leader of the Opposition said that this is the first time that such an IMF delegation has come to Pakistan. Until the constitution and the rule of law prevail, no one will invest here. This is something that everyone can see. This is what the founding chairman of PTI is saying. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has invited us to the judicial references meeting. We will go to it, God willing.

Salman Akram Raja said that those who could unite the country were broken. On February 8, atrocities were committed. Patton issued a smart report. Soch TV made a wonderful documentary about the 2024 elections.

He said that people cast their votes. Earlier, the parties used to rig the elections. The election day went almost smoothly, but after that, action was taken. The boxes were opened at every polling station. Form 45 was changed. The presiding officers from the polling station transferred the ballot boxes and Form 45 to the offices of the returning officers.

He said that the counting should be done in the presence of both the candidates. We were sitting in the offices of the returning officers when they said that a shot had been fired. They grabbed us by the collars and threw us out. Who fired the shot? No investigation was done. This is the same process in 90 percent of Pakistan.

Salman Akram Raja said that the rest of the process will be done secretly. Along with Form 45, there is a Form 46 on which the presiding officer writes how many ballots were used, how many votes were cast and how many were lost. Even today, forms can be found on the websites of the Election Commission where the votes cast in Forms 46 and 45 are different and the overall result is different.

The PTI leader said that if you just read the records of the Election Commission, everything will become clear. This election was brutally looted. Study this report. The Supreme Court should review it. This dacoity cannot be hidden. The voice of Pakistan has been silenced. It is not possible that the turnout of the National Assembly in the same constituency is 80 percent and the turnout of the Provincial Assembly is 40 percent.

Salman Akram Raja said that this assembly has no legal validity. Our petitions are not being heard. I filed all the materials with the Election Commission. The Election Commission made fun of us. It was said that you must have made 400 forms overnight.

He said that the Election Commission said that we will not do anything.