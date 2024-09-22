Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has stated that the Jerusalem Post has exposed Imran Khan’s duplicity.

In response to an article published in the Israeli newspaper, Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that the Jerusalem Post described Imran Khan as an ally and that the founder of PTI wanted normal relations with Israel.

She stated that the remarks made by the Jerusalem Post were eye-opening, as the article revealed Imran Khan’s contradictory statements and deceitfulness.

PML-N leader Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry highlighted that Pakistan was being weakened today and their (opposition) only way to weaken the country was by undermining its military.

He claimed that the PTI was attempting to weaken the Pakistan Armed Forces.

He noted that the people of Pakistan had consistently raised questions about the burning of martyrs’ statues and making mockery of them.

He mentioned that a group protested outside the IMF building in the USA trying to prevent the IMF from reaching an agreement with Pakistan.

Daniyal Chaudhry emphasised that the PTI was exposing itself with each passing day and truth was becoming clearer.

PML-N stated that yesterday the people of Lahore refused to stand with them (PTI).

He asserted that opposition was neither the well-wisher of Pakistan in the past nor could it be now.

He stated that the people of Pakistan will not stand with the PTI again as they have misled a group of individuals