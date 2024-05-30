Fissures in Israel’s ruling party have come to light, Israeli cabinet member and former military chief Gadi Esenkot has declared the Netanyahu government a terrible failure and demanded new elections.

Gadi Essenkot, a member of the Israeli Prime Minister’s War Cabinet, called for new elections by the end of the year, while addressing a conference, saying that Netanyahu has completely failed in matters of security and economy.

Essenkot said that it has been more than 8 months since the start of the Gaza war, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, while demonstrating realism, instead of telling people about the complications of the Gaza war, shouted slogans like ‘total victory’ against Hamas. are misleading.

Essenkot said that anyone who says that sending two or four battalions to Rafah can bring back the Israeli hostages is delusional. It will take three to five years to stabilize Gaza and prepare a replacement for Hamas. .

The Israeli minister said that Netanyahu has failed miserably in fulfilling the promises made during the 2022 election campaign, such as stopping the Iranian nuclear program and establishing diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia to stabilize the economy.