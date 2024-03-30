The Israeli Defense Minister threatened to spread the ongoing war in Gaza to more areas.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that the Israeli army will further expand its campaign against Hezbollah, in which we will attack wherever Hezbollah is operating.

The Israeli Defense Minister said that the Israeli army will also conduct operations in other remote areas including Beirut and Damascus.

On the other hand, the Gulf media reports that the brutal attacks of the Israeli army are continuing in Gaza, in which the Israeli army attacked a sports center where the homeless people were sheltering. 15 Palestinians were martyred in the attack of the Israeli army.

According to reports, the Israeli army carried out attacks in central Gaza between Friday and Saturday night, in which many displaced Palestinians were martyred.

The Israeli army targeted residential buildings in the Nasirat and Maghazi camps in central Gaza, while the Israeli army also carried out attacks in the Deir al-Balah area, which was declared a safe area.

According to media reports, last night the Israeli army carried out a large number of airstrikes in the northern Gaza area.

It has been mentioned in the media reports that civil defense and medical personnel are making efforts for the speedy recovery of the injured despite the shortage of medical equipment.

On the other hand, the Israeli army says that it has continued its operation in al-Shifa hospital, in which many fighters of Hamas have been killed.