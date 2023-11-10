The Israeli army once again targeted hospitals in Gaza, in which 6 people, including a child, were martyred.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Israel heavily bombarded Al-Quds Hospital in the Tel Al-Hawa area, where there are staff, patients, and more than 14,000 homeless people.

The director of Al-Auda Hospital said that the bombardment on the hospital injured the staff and damaged the hospital facilities, we are facing great difficulties in continuing to provide medical services.

Palestinian media say that the Palestinian resistance fighters clashed with the occupying forces in the Askar camp east of Nablus, the occupying Israeli forces stormed the Al Jalazon camp north of Ramallah, and the resisters attacked the occupying Israeli forces with explosives. Made, the occupation forces stormed the Adah camp in Bethlehem.

According to the Palestinian media, many injured people arrived at the Indonesian hospital. Still, the Israeli military planes also bombed the vicinity of the Indonesian hospital, and residential apartments in front of the Indonesian hospital were also targeted.

In addition, Israeli forces conducted a search operation near the occupied Beit al-Maqdis early on Friday in which a Palestinian citizen was detained.

Israeli forces also damaged several houses in Hazma Town while tear gas was also used during the search operation.

In the month-long Israeli attacks on Palestinians, the number of martyred Palestinians has reached close to 11,000 and more than 28,000 people have been injured, while 1.5 million people have been displaced.