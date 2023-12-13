In Gaza, the Israeli army blew up the United Nations school, claiming it was a hideout of Hamas. In the last twenty-four hours, more than 200 Palestinians were martyred in Israel’s offensive and horrific actions.

The Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, responded to the Israeli attack on the UN school and said in a statement on his social media account that the bombing of a UN school in northern Gaza Watched the videos.

He said that all public places, schools, and hospitals are protected under international law, but attacks on schools and hospitals by Israel are very annoying.

He said that the school was attacked even though all the details of the United Nations centers there were available to the parties in this bloodthirsty war.