The attacks of the Israeli army in Gaza continued for the 40th day, 14 Palestinians were martyred and many were injured by the Israeli army’s bombing of residential houses in Khan Yunis and central Gaza.

Since October 7, more than 11,500 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza by Israeli bombing.

The Israeli army stormed Al-Shafa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza after several days of siege. The Israeli army entered Al-Shafa Hospital, and searched the emergency and surgical wards, the doctors refused to leave the hospital, leaving the patients. Children had to be shifted to other wards.

Patients, medical staff, and homeless people were besieged in the hospital, and 200 ordinary Palestinians were also detained from the hospital.

According to Israeli radio, no hostages were found in the hospital, the Israeli army claimed to have received weapons from the hospital, but doctors and Hamas denied the Israeli claim as false.

Hamas has blamed US President Biden for the attack on al-Shafa hospital.

On the other hand, the Israeli army blew up the parliament building in Gaza which was managed by Hamas.

During the ground operation in Gaza, according to the Israeli authorities, two of its soldiers were killed in al-Qassam operations, so far 51 Israeli soldiers have been killed during the ground operation.

On the other hand, negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the release of the hostages are ongoing under the mediation of Qatar. According to the Qatari official, a 3-day ceasefire is being discussed in Gaza in exchange for the release of 50 hostages.