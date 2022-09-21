The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may stage a long march or sit-in calling for early elections, thus the Islamabad government has begun preparing security preparations. Shipping containers have been used to seal off the red zone in the federal capital.

Barbed wire and cargo containers have overnight blocked access to the well-known D-Chowk. At the federal capital’s exit and entry gates, more police have been stationed.The Islamabad police have requested 30,000 police, paratroopers, and FC force members from the provinces to handle the probable emergency situation.

Punjab and KP’s provincial governments have not yet determined how to respond to Islamabad’s request. To keep PTI supporters from entering the federal capital, the city administration planned to dig ditches and place hundreds of containers at Islamabad’s gateways. It was referred to as the PTI’s fourth protest sit-in by the Islamabad police.

Sources claim that additional teargas shells and drones for launching teargas shells have been ordered. The FC has already dispatched at least 3,000 men to Islamabad. In a statement released by the spokesperson for the Islamabad police, it is stated that “certain persons from Punjab have travelled to the federal capital to get their political demands met.

Imran Khan is prepared to visit Islamabad again:

Imran Khan threatened to march on Islamabad once more unless the government stopped “persecution” of his party members earlier this month. In the event that he visits Islamabad, he claimed that the authorities would have “nowhere to hide.”

Imran criticized the government’s handling of the problems hurting the economy while speaking to a crowd in Gujrat. We [the PTI government] were also in the IMF [program], but our government controlled the costs, he claimed.