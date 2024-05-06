The district administration of the federal capital, Islamabad, denied the news of the withdrawal of the notification of reduction in the prices of bread and bread.

According to the district administration, the price of bread in the city is Rs 16 and the price of naan is Rs 20. The prices of naan and bread in the city will remain as per the notification.

The district administration is of the opinion that after the court order, the weight of bread will be 100 grams instead of 120 grams, while the DC has directed all the assistant commissioners of Islamabad to re-inspect the prices of bread and bread.

The administration said that citizens are also requested to buy 100 grams of bread for Rs.16 and 120 grams of naan for Rs.20.

Earlier, the district administration had withdrawn the notification of Rs 16 bread in Islamabad.

It should be remembered that the president of the Non-Bye Association has challenged the Deputy Commissioner’s notification in the Islamabad High Court.