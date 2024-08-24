Pakistanis, known for their ability to find humor even in difficult situations, have taken to calling the recent internet slowdown ‘the return of the mischievous sharks’. This nickname is a nod to a past incident where internet disruptions were humorously attributed to sharks damaging underwater cables.

In recent days, confusion has reigned as government officials have offered conflicting explanations for the ongoing connectivity issues. The state minister for IT initially blamed the slow internet on the widespread use of VPNs among Pakistanis. However, the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) later told the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT that the real issue was a fault in one of the submarine cables connecting Pakistan to the global internet.

This inconsistency in government communication is troubling and raises questions about the damage it may be doing to the state’s credibility. The PTA chairman, while addressing the committee, sidestepped inquiries about a new ‘firewall’ reportedly being implemented. He later admitted in an interview that the PTA is indeed upgrading its ‘web management system’ but did not provide details on how the system functions.

Reports suggest that this upgraded system may have the capability to throttle or limit access to content on specific applications, filter URLs, block IP addresses, and even whitelist certain VPNs. Experts have warned that any malfunction in this system could disrupt internet access for a large number of users, given the way Pakistan’s internet infrastructure is set up. Recent experiences seem to validate these concerns.

For Pakistan to advance in the digital age, it cannot afford to have its emerging IT industry held back by a regulatory authority that struggles with consistent communication. The secrecy and lack of transparency surrounding these internet issues are fueling speculation and undermining business confidence. Even industry experts appear uncertain about what the government’s objectives are and the potential costs involved.

It is imperative that civilian leaders demand clear answers from the PTA about its goals with this new web management technology. They must also ensure that those responsible for the disruptions are held accountable, especially considering the economic impact these issues are having. Without transparency and accountability, the consequences could be dire for Pakistan’s digital future.