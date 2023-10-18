Targeting a hospital is an inhumane act as international humanitarian law protects hospitals and medical staff: Anwarul Haq Kakar’s statement on social media

Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of the hospital in Gaza.

In a statement on social media platform X, the caretaker prime minister said that targeting the hospital is an inhumane act because international humanitarian law provides protection to hospitals and medical staff.

The caretaker prime minister also demanded an end to Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on Palestine.

He said that the international community should take immediate measures to stop the violence hold those responsible accountable and stop Israel from killing innocent Palestinians.

It should be noted that brutal bombardment continues in Gaza by Israel and more than 500 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 600 people have been injured in the recent attack on the hospital by the Zionist forces.