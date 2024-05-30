The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) celebrates Management Accountant Day, a tribute to the professionals who are the backbone of financial strategy and decision-making in organizations worldwide.

Each year, this day is celebrated in Pakistan on May 23rd. This day serves as an opportunity to recognize the expertise, professionalism, and ethical standards upheld by chartered management accountants in their work.

Mr. Shahzad Ahmed Malik, President of ICMAP, commented, “On Management Accountant Day, we extend our gratitude to management accountants for their unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity. They are the architects of financial strategy, guiding organizations toward prosperity in an ever-changing business landscape.”

Cost and Management Accountants from all fields attended the event, and shields and bouquets were presented for their exemplary contribution in the finance sector of Pakistan.

Mr. Muhammad Imran (Chairman, IBC), Mr. Rizwan Arshad (Vice President, IBC), and Mr. Haider Abbas (Secretary, IBC) presented a vote of thanks to ICMAP members for giving their valuable time and unwavering support A cake-cutting ceremony was held, followed by dinner