Instagram previously only allowed you to follow other users, but recently it also added a “subscribe” button alongside the standard “follow” button. This feature was introduced earlier this year and is now being introduced in Pakistan.

Instagram’s subscribe option unlocks exclusive benefits and privileges for a fee, but only from people you subscribe to, similar to Twitter’s Super Follow feature. For instance, if you follow an influencer, you will receive a unique subscriber badge that will appear next to your name whenever you leave a comment or send the influencer a direct message.You essentially become a paid follower with further benefits. View the screenshot that follows.

The pricing will vary depending on the creator and be a monthly subscription. Most designers will typically charge around Rs. 200, however some may charge more or somewhat less. Another option is to give a subscription as a gift.

Not all Instagram producers will have a subscribe option on their profile, it is important to note. Only those who enable it have access to it. Go to a creator’s profile to see the subscribe button there. The usual “Follow” and “Message” buttons are right next to the button.

Subscriptions can be paid for with credit or debit cards, as well as through the payment options offered by your mobile network.The feature should be visible to the most, if not all, local users now that it is accessible to users in Pakistan. Make sure the most recent version of the Instagram app is installed.