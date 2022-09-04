Ever come across a pakora that you would never want to eat? There is, however, one cute “pakora” that everyone would want to show their affection to rather than feast on.

This article’s “savoury” isn’t a real food item; rather, it’s a newborn girl with the name of the popular cuisine that is frequently enjoyed with tea on rainy days.

While naming a child after a favourite celebrity or location is frequent, naming someone after food is exceedingly unusual. According to a report, a popular restaurant in Newtownabbey, Ireland, reported that a British couple who frequently visits them had named their newborn daughter after the fritters they serve as part of their South Asian cuisine.

Additionally, the eatery posted a photo of the infant girl, “Pakora,” with the caption:

“This is a first, now…” Pakora, welcome to the world! We’re eager to meet you! xx.”The post amused internet users. They sent the new parents their heartfelt greetings and even left humorous comments.

According to one commenter referenced by the article:

Banana popsicles and watermelon were among my favourite foods during both of my pregnancies. Thank God I used the common sense I was given and didn’t give my children their names.