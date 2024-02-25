The Indian blind cricket team won the series by defeating Pakistan by 8 wickets in the third and final T20 match.

In the third T20 match of the blind cricket series played in Dubai Sports City, the Pakistani blind team batted first and scored 193 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

The target of 194 runs was achieved by the Indian blind cricket team on the fourth ball of the 19th over.

Earlier, in the second T20I, India defeated the Pakistani blind team by 46 runs, while Pakistan won the first match of the series.