Karachi: The price of gold per tola has increased across the country.

The price of one tola of gold increased by 800 rupees, after which the price of gold per tola in the country has now reached 211800 rupees.

Apart from this, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 686 to Rs 181584.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the world market increased by 2 dollars to 1940 dollars.

The world price of gold in Pakistan is $1960 per ounce adding a $20 premium.