ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the incompetent government formed in 2018 has squandered the gains achieved in the war against terrorism.

Speaking at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the opposition’s non-participation in an important national meeting as regrettable and frivolous behavior.

The Prime Minister said that the opposition’s non-participation in the meeting is tantamount to turning away from national responsibilities, which are the sacred trust of the nation. Everyone should unite and move forward against terrorism.

He said that the soldiers and their families who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country are looking at us.

The Prime Minister mentioned the eternal sacrifices of hundreds of important figures including Benazir Bhutto, the Bilour family and Mufti Naeemi in the war against terrorism and said that after the Army Public School tragedy in December 2014, my leader Nawaz Sharif united the entire nation. The entire nation together uprooted the scourge of terrorism. The Pakistani army, law enforcement agencies, security agencies, politicians and Pakistani citizens have made a story of eternal sacrifices.

He said that Pakistan’s economy has suffered a loss of more than $150 billion in the war on terror over the past two decades. Thanks to the sacrifices, peace was restored in Pakistan, the economy recovered and the country’s splendor was restored. The incompetent government formed in 2018 wasted the fruits of the war on terror and stopped the implementation of the National Action Plan.

Speaking at the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said that the entire nation that is suffering today is the result of this policy. Pakistan is standing at a decisive juncture today. We all have to reaffirm our iron resolve to uproot terrorism once again. The real target of terrorists is the unity of the people.

He said that recently, the tragic incident of the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express took place, military personnel and officers saved hundreds of lives with their professionalism. The Prime Minister paid tribute to the leadership of the Pakistani Armed Forces, especially Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, and all law enforcement agencies.

The Prime Minister said that the Pakistani Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies are thwarting the evil intentions of the anti-national elements. Today’s decisive hour demands that we ask who is standing with whom. Today, the 250 million people of this country are standing with Pakistan and its security guards, the Pakistani Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, the Prime Minister further said that whoever is not with the country, nation, Pakistani Armed Forces, martyrs and ghazis is an accomplice and ally of terrorists. Sinister attempts are being made to create a rift between the army and the people through hateful propaganda on social media.

He said that the army and the people are one, the conspiracy to create a rift between them has not succeeded in the past nor will it succeed in the future. The sinister attempts of such evil elements will never be allowed to succeed. The achievement of Pakistan was possible after millions of sacrifices of our ancestors. We will never let their sacrifices go in vain. If there is Pakistan, then there are all of us, so is our politics.