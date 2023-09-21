The world’s most popular social media network, Facebook, has undergone such an important change that most people did not know about, but even after seeing it, they did not realize it.

Facebook has changed its logo and reactions emojis.

Facebook’s new logo appears to be the same as before, but it uses a slightly darker blue color and the position of the f is slightly different.

According to the company, 2 billion people use Facebook every day and this is probably the reason why instead of a complete redesign of the logo, it has been changed slightly, which most people could not know about.

This is not the first time that the Facebook logo has been changed, but it has been done several times.

Along with the logo, the wordmark has also been updated and uses the Facebook Sans typeface (font) with a more prominent blue and white color.

Reactions from the company have also been made somewhat different.

Facebook has now adjusted the colors in Reactions, giving them a slightly different feel.

These new changes are available in the desktop version of Facebook, but the changes will be introduced gradually in the app.

The company has also hinted that the Facebook app could be completely overhauled in the coming months and these features will be gradually rolled out to users.