ISLAMABAD: Top government officials are hopeful that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will approve the plans to reduce the revolving debt and make electricity rates reasonable and affordable by next Thursday or Friday.

There will be a positive response from both sides, however, the top officials of the IMF in Washington have raised questions about the caretaker government’s strategy regarding the power tariff. Not given.

Approval from the IMF is expected by Friday after receiving statistical data. IMF has also sought power tariff data from the Power Information Technology Company (PITC).

According to the sources, there was no negative trend on the part of the IMF in the discussion on the above-mentioned two projects. Concerned officials in the caretaker government answered all the questions asked by the IMF on Tuesday and also provided some additional data for decisions.

Under the plan to popularize electricity rates, the subsidy of 222 billion rupees for consumers will be withdrawn and the power tariff for industrial consumers will be reduced from 8.85 cents to 11.75 cents per unit. The fixed charge component will be increased for unsecured electricity consumers who consume less than 400 units of electricity per month.

Officials are of the position that Pakistan’s economy cannot flourish without an increase in exports, so it is necessary to rationalize the electricity tariff because with the price of 14 cents per unit of electricity, the products of India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam are being sold in the international markets. Competition can be done while the fixed four components will be reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 450 per month after the withdrawal of compensation to domestic consumers.