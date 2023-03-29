By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and member of the National Assembly, Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar, participated in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the most important issue facing our country is hunger and inflation among the poor. The biggest problem is relieving the poor of their hunger. History is a witness that inflation has increased after every election in the country. After every election, cries of rigging have been raised. The country is in dire need of a 10-year contract economy. The political leadership should sit together and make an action plan to bring back the 2018 prices. The political leadership should first solve the problems of the poor, and then surely fight their own battles. Imran Khan came to power and forgot the poor. The government wants to hold elections at its own pace. If justice starts to be given in Pakistan, then all the problems will be solved automatically. The constitution is made for the benefit and improvement of the people. Where has the nation reached in the game of elections? We have to look at what went wrong with us in the IMF agreement. Imran Khan did not abide by the agreement made with the IMF, Elections will continue, but first, the Charter of Economic Rights is indispensable for the poor. If major political parties show good intentions, a Charter of Economic Rights will be made in Dodan. The atmosphere that was created with the IMF, now they don’t trust us, on cheap gasoline, they have only asked for information about the policy. Difficulties arose because of the debt taken in the previous era. If the elections are held in October, then doomsday will not come. For us, the problem of the poor is not a problem at all.

Meanwhile, law expert Amanullah Kunrani participated in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the country is burning in the fire of inflation and economic crisis, and Pakistan is currently going through a state of economic emergency. Inflation in the country and the salary of the labourer has to be compared. To save the 18th amendment, the 19th amendment sank the ship of the country. The 19th Amendment is confusing the country. The judges of the Supreme Court are fighting the last battle for the country and the nation. If the judges lose the war, then the role of 22 crore people will end. An economic emergency must provide relief to the poor. The rulers were getting enough to eat, but the dead were poor. Certain elements deliberately want to lead the country to civil war. Power cannot be given to anyone in a saucer. They sleep at night; assemblies break up in the morning; they are joking with the country.

Lawyer Arif Chaudhry participated in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that governments are formed around the world under a procedure called the constitution. If there is no constitution in the country, nothing will be left behind. When the judicial bench is formed, the decision of the majority judges is final. There has been such a division in Pakistan, in which the courts are safe and no institution, it is surprising that legal experts are defending those who speak against the courts. Rules of the Supreme Court cannot go to Parliament; any legislation that directly affects the proceedings of the Supreme Court will be null and void. The present parliament has no power to take any major decisions because it is incomplete. After the exit of the majority party, Parliament has lost its status. The Constitution is the symbol and guarantee of federal unity in Pakistan. Surely the poverty line in Pakistan is touching the last limits, the solution to our problems lies in coming under the Constitution, and the question is: who will create the Charter of Economics? There is no example in the world in which the decision of the bench is rejected. No one has the authority to make the roster of judges except the Chief Justice, The dissenting note of the judges is in its place, but the judgement bench has a unanimous opinion, The matter of dissolution of the assemblies is mentioned in the regular constitution, The solution to Pakistan’s problems, including poverty, lies in the justice system, The first duty of any government in the world is to provide justice to the people, Registration of dozens of cases, arrests, and violations of human rights

Justice (Retd) Wajihauddin also participated in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the political situation should not affect the decision of the judges; the court should explain the election according to the constitution and law; if the government does not accept the decision, then what will happen? No parliament can reject the decision of the Supreme Court.

Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig talked on the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the IMF has set strict conditions for loan repayment, has also set strict conditions to increase the tax rate, and has also objected to giving cheap gasoline.