It’s not just an Afghan-based policy, it’s about illegal aliens, no matter what country they belong to: Caretaker Home Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that there will be no compromise among the illegal immigrants in Pakistan who want to leave by November 1.

In a statement regarding the Afghan nationals, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said that there was a discussion regarding the eviction of the Afghan nationals in which all the stakeholders were present. It was decided to give a grace period to the Afghan nationals when there were many people and there was a demand from them that people wanted to go voluntarily.

He said that those who want to go by November 1 should go after that, with no compromise, since the first day it has been said that this is not just an Afghan-based policy, it is about illegal aliens, regardless of the country they belong to.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that when it comes to illegal residents, whether they are Afghans or any foreigners who have visas, we have not said anything to them, we are only sending illegal foreigners.