The United States and China have confirmed the signing of a long-awaited trade deal.

According to a global news agency, US President Donald Trump has announced that a new trade agreement has been reached between the United States and China, which is an attempt to end the ongoing trade war between the two global economic powers.

President Trump said during a ceremony at the White House on Thursday night that we have recently signed an agreement with China.

However, he did not provide further details of the agreement.

A White House official said that the agreement is a continuation of talks held in Geneva last month, where the two countries agreed to a temporary trade truce.

He added that after Geneva, further rounds of talks were held in London, which resulted in a “framework agreement” that has now been formalized.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Latnick told Bloomberg TV that the agreement was signed two days ago, but he did not provide details.