The country’s political party, Hum Awam Pakistan Party, has asked the Election Commission for the symbol of ‘the bat’.

While giving a press conference in Islamabad, Additional Secretary General of We People of Pakistan Ahmarzaman Khan said that the decision that came last night has proved that the constitution and law are everything.

He said that our election symbol was a lock, the election symbol was withdrawn due to non-submission of returns, so we requested the Election Commission to allot us a bat election symbol.

Ahmar Zaman said that our party had asked for the election symbol of the bat earlier, and we should get it, the Election Commission should approve our already submitted application.

ction Commission and we have full confidence in the Election Commission that our words will be heard.

It should be noted that yesterday the Election Commission of Pakistan withdrew the bat sign from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for not conducting the intra-party elections in accordance with the party constitution.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan canceled the registration of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and also withdrew the election symbol of the Eagle.

The election symbol of the Eagle has now been allotted to the Stability Pakistan Party.