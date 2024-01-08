The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the disruption of internet and social media services in the country, calling it a violation of international law.

In a statement, the HRCP said that blocking the Internet is a violation of international law, and all political parties should have the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

Social media services in Pakistan have been restored after being suspended for some time

According to the statement, it is the responsibility of the government of Pakistan to uphold fundamental rights.

It should be noted that due to social media services being badly affected in different parts of the country yesterday, users were facing difficulties in using social media forums.

The reasons for the internet services being affected in different parts of the country are yet to be revealed.