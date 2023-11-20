Millions of people like to watch horror movies and that is why many such movies are released every year.

But there are very few films that people remember even after a few months.

But The Shining, released in 1980, is still remembered 4 decades later and is considered one of the best horror films of all time.

This film by the famous Hollywood director Stanley Kubrick is not a traditional horror film, but its story is very different, in which ordinary things strike a wave of terror in people.

The story of this film is based on a novel by author Stephen King, but the director changed it a lot.

At the time of its release, it was an average success, but over time, it has attained the status of a classic.

The film revolves around Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son Danny (Danny Lloyd).

Jack Torrance gets a winter job tending the Overlook Hotel in Colorado.

The hotel was closed every winter and upon arriving for a job, Jack was told by the hotel manager that the former caretaker had killed his wife and 2 daughters and committed suicide. Refuse to accept.

But Jack ignores this warning.

Jack, an alcoholic in the past, has seriously injured his son, but before taking this job, he has overcome his addiction and wants to write a novel while on the job.

Before leaving the hotel, Danny is told by the hotel’s head chef that he has a telepathic ability that he describes as the Shining.

The chef is also told that the hotel is also ‘shiny’ due to its unpleasant past and that he should avoid room 237 at all costs.

A scene/screenshot from the movie

A scene/screenshot from the movie

After a month of staying at the hotel, Danny sees terrifying visions, including the twin girls who were killed by their father.

On the other hand, Jack’s mental state gradually deteriorates and his behavior becomes violent while he also starts having dreams of killing his family.

As such, Jack becomes under the influence of the ghosts in the hotel, especially the ghost of the former caretaker, prompting him to kill his wife and child.

Then what happens in the film and how the viewer is terrorized is related to watching.

The movie ends in such a way that people are forced to watch this movie again and again.

The intricacies of the film’s story also make it worth watching again and again as many aspects are not understood the first time.

Some of the behind-the-scenes facts of this film are also quite interesting