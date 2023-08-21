In the country, the value of the US dollar increased further against the Pakistani rupee, with import demand increasing the value of the dollar by 35 paisa per rupee.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the price of the dollar at the close of business today in the interbank exchange market is 297 rupees 13 paise. The dollar had earlier closed at 295 rupees 78 paise in the interbank.

According to interbank market sources, the value of the dollar has increased by 8 rupees 64 paise in the interbank so far after the caretaker government came.

On the other hand, according to the Exchange Companies Association, the price of the dollar in the open market is 304 rupees with an increase of 2 rupees. There are also reports of the dollar being sold as high as Rs 306 in the open market