In the Peshawar High Court, the hearing on the Election Commission’s revision appeal on the PTI intra-party election and election symbol case is ongoing.

Justice Ejaz Khan of Peshawar High Court is hearing the Election Commission’s appeal against the court decision, in which the Election Commission’s lawyer and Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior lawyer Kazi Anwar Advocate appeared in the court.

PTI got the symbol of ‘bat’ back, Election Commission’s decision suspended

It should be noted that the Election Commission annulled the intra-party election of Tehreek-e-Insaf as against the constitution, after which PTI was stripped of its bat symbol, however, Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged the commission’s decision in the Peshawar High Court.

The Peshawar High Court suspended the PTI intra-party election and Eleksh Commission on the election symbol and reinstated Tehreek-e-Insaf without the election symbol.

The Election Commission has filed a review appeal in the same court against the decision of the Peshawar High Court.