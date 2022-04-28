<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>By Asif Mahmood<br><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>What an unprecedented acumen the<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> PTI <\/a>is having that even a simple and routine matter of administering oath on CM Punjab has turned into a constitutional crisis. What the President and the Governor have forgotten is the fact that both are enjoying a constitutional office that is supposed to be above the party affiliations. This is not my take; this is what the Constitution provides.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>For a profound understanding just have a look at the oath of the President. It is provided in the article 42 of the constitution and it states that:<br>(In the name of Allah, the most <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Beneficent<\/a>, the most Merciful.)<br>I, <strong><strong>_<\/strong><\/strong>, do solemnly swear<br>That, as President of Pakistan, I will discharge my duties, and perform my functions, honestly, to the best of my ability, faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law, and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well- being and prosperity of Pakistan:<br>That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions:<br>That I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan:<br>That, in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favor, affection or ill- will\u2026\u2026\u2026<br>Now the way the President is behaving despite being advised by the court to act as per the law is unfortunate. He should ask himself if he operating as the Head of the State or as a foot soldier of PTI. He has literally eviscerated the very oath he has taken himself while assuming the charge of this august office.<br>Same is the wording of the governor\u2019s oath. In article 2 of the Constitution this oath is mentioned. Here are some of its excerpts:<em><br><\/em>I,<em> <strong><em><strong>_<\/strong><\/em><\/strong><\/em>, do solemnly swear that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan:<br>That, as the Governor of the Province of <strong><em><strong>__<\/strong><\/em><\/strong>, I will discharge my duties, and perform my functions, honestly, to the best of my ability, faithfully in <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">accordance<\/a> with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law, and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Pakistan:That I will strive to preserve the Islamic Ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan:<br>That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions:<br>That I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan:<br>That, in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favor, affection or ill-will:<br>Like the President, the Governor should also realize that he is supposed to do his job as per the constitution. His political affiliation should not prevail over his constitutional duty. Otherwise courts are there to teach them a Constitutional lesson <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->