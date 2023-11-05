The decision to increase the strategic reserves of petroleum was made because of the situation in the Middle East: sources.



The caretaker government has decided to increase strategic reserves of petroleum products.

According to sources in the Petroleum Division, the government’s decision to increase the strategic reserves of petroleum products was decided due to the situation in the Middle East.

According to sources, Pakistan imports fuel but there is an urgent need to increase storage capacity, PSO will keep strategic petroleum product reserves.

Sources say that currently petroleum companies in the country are required to store petroleum products for 21 days, the government wants strategic petroleum reserves to be for a period of at least 3 months.

Sources in the Petroleum Division say that the final reserves and duration can be determined only after carefully assessing the country’s needs, for which the government has decided to develop a framework.

According to sources, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will immediately prepare a new framework regarding strategic petroleum reserves with the help of international experts. In the new framework, domestic crude oil, refined petroleum requirements, and storage will be determined. The new framework will also determine the duration of strategic petroleum reserves of various products.