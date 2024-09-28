Rawalpindi – Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi in view of protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), containers have been placed outside Liaquat Bagh. The entrance to Liaquat Bagh has been completely sealed with barricades and barbed wire and containers have also been placed along Murree Road. The routes from Murree Road to Liaquat Bagh were blocked by installing additional containers. Sources said that the Murree Road at Faizabad has been blocked due to the placement of containers, due to which the employees and businessmen are facing serious problems. . There are also reports that mobile service will also remain partially suspended in Rawalpindi today. Metro bus service from Rawalpindi Sadar Station to IJP Station will remain completely closed, however, service will continue from IJP Station to Pak Secretariat in Islamabad. Additionally, the Ghoda Gali road in Murree, 50 km from Rawalpindi, has been blocked by trucks and the Murree Motorway has been closed to general traffic. This has left freight vehicles stranded, risking damage worth millions of goods. Residents are stranded in Murree due to the closure of the Murree-to-Islamabad routes, and the traffic police have failed to provide alternative routes, causing severe hardship to the public.