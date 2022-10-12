According to Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, consumers have received an electricity bill relief of 55 billion rupees as a result of specific instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On Wednesday in Islamabad, he made this remark while speaking with Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Speaker of the National Assembly, according to Radio Pakistan.

According to the minister, 10 billion rupees in electricity bills will be waived for flood victims.

The NA speaker emphasised in his speech the importance of teamwork in tackling the nation’s issues, notably the energy crisis. He emphasised that in order to reduce consumers’ electricity rates, renewable energy projects, including solar ones, should be given first priority.

The minister claimed in a speech to the National Assembly on Friday that the fall in oil prices on the global market and the strengthening of the rupee versus the dollar have contributed to the drop in fuel prices.

According to him, the FAC for June was Rs 10 per unit and is presently 22 paisa per unit.

The minister of energy acknowledged that people’s bills had been impacted by changes in gasoline prices during the previous few months.

He said that the government has fully transferred the relief to the customers in accordance with Prime Minister Shehbaz’s directives.