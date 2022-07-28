ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the federal cabinet made the decision to revoke the curative review petitions brought against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court, noting that the previous administration had used its power “unfairly.”

The record in this regard should be made public after being thoroughly reviewed, the cabinet meeting under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded. A commission of investigation, including the Minister for Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, the Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, and the Minister for Education Rana Tanveer, was established for this purpose.

After reviewing the review petitions submitted against Justice Isa, the investigation committee would report its findings to the cabinet.The Inter-Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022 was sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the federal cabinet accepted it and recommended it be heard by the appropriate parliamentary committee.

The proposed bill would assist strengthen international investors’ confidence and increase foreign investment in the nation, the cabinet had been informed previously.

Government-to-government (G2G) development agreements could benefit from the law.It also examined the damages brought on by the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan’s severe downpours. The chief minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, was personally reviewing relief efforts amid the rains in the province, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad, when the PM expressed appreciation for his efforts.

The National Coordinator on Counterterrorism was also appointed by the government. Mohammad Tahir Rai is a former director general of the Federal Investigating Agency and a police officer in Pakistan. Additionally, it gave its approval for Mohsin Butt, a Pakistani Police Service grade 22 officer, to be posted as the FIA DG.