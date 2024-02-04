Stability Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen says that the government will be formed and Nawaz Sharif will be our leader.

Addressing the election rally in Multan, Jahangir Tareen said I will work with Nawaz Sharif, we will try to shine the economy together, be it a lion or an eagle, we all have to work together for the betterment of the country. want to work for the betterment of the country will develop under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that I am improving the conditions of the people with what Allah has given me. If the economy of the country is there, then all the people will develop.

Jahangir Tareen said that efforts will be made to fulfill the hopes of those who have hope, the salaries of those who are working will increase, jobs will be created in millions.