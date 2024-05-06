Our priority is not to get any ministry, the improvement of Pakistan is our priority; Ijazul Haque, Even our courts look up to the sky while making judgments; Kanwar Dilshad, Due to the efforts of the Army Chief, the economic conditions improved slightly; Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Islamabad: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme said despite being out of the government, PPP can make suggestions, any member of the assembly can give any advice for the betterment of the country, PPP does not need to be a part of the government to give suggestions or not, the government wants the situation to improve as soon as possible. The government is also working to improve the situation, difficulties are many, targets of tax net are not being achieved, if the intention is good, and if you work from the heart, then Allah will bless you.

Conversation with Pakistan Muslim League (Z) President Sachi Baat SK Niazi, corruption is also being proved in the distribution of Bardana by Pasco, Ijazul Haq, the problem here is not lack of discipline and governance, the work of the government is left to build drains and collect garbage and there is no work, whoever is asked to come into the tax net starts protesting, if the coalition government is formed, then the responsibility also falls on him, in the whole system, the PPP was in the advantage, jaz-ul-Haq took the big positions.

PPP has not gone up, we have gone down, there is no stable leadership in the Parliament, PPP has the golden keys at the moment, there is no doubt that Ishaq Dar is a hard-working man, our priority is not to get any ministry, the improvement of Pakistan is our priority, Punjab and the center of Muslim League-N can do a lot, advisors know how the government will run.

Unless the leadership decides itself, the situation cannot change, the day Nawaz Sharif decides to negotiate, the situation will begin to change, i tried to play my part and the cases were made against me, the budget can be passed by a simple majority.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad’s conversation in Sachi Baat program said we have done our part as a monitoring team and we are satisfied, the welfare of the country lies in political stability, even our courts look up to the sky while making judgments, Kunvardalshad, according to today’s hearing of the Supreme Court, the position of Tehreek-e-Insaf was accepted, the right to vote in the National Assembly has been abolished for those who have got reserved seats, if the reserved seats are lost, it will be a big blow to the present government, the Sunni Etihad Council will get a total of 78 seats back.

Today’s decision is likely to create a political and legal crisis, if the said seats go to the Sunni Etihad Council, the PP may also reconsider the decision, if the designated seats go to the Sunni Unity Council, they will come close to a majority, if the government does not have the majority, there will be difficulties in passing the budget, today proved to be a very bad day for PML-N, Attorney General has strong grip on law, demands formation of larger bench, the decision of the three-judge bench is legally significant,

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program said ever since the dollar came down since SIFC, due to the efforts of the Army Chief, the economic conditions improved slightly, large quantity of diesel smuggled from Iran, learn from these mistakes, if the government creates policies of oppression and exploitation, then how will the system run, 16% to widows, martyrs and pensioners and 21% to the corporate sector is unfair, we are under the influence of elites whom we are unable to control.

It has to be seen who benefits from the route of smuggling, says Ijaz-ul-Haq, the confidence of foreign investors has risen, foreign investors who come need guidance at every step, unless the governments restore their confidence, foreign capital cannot come, whenever investors come from outside, they have to talk to the Army Chief, most of our investors are from Gulf countries, it one time the situation in Sri Lanka was very bad, we are not getting transparency in any sector, the recovery of electricity and gas theft is put on the poor people, disputes are not ending in the Parliament, what will anyone do for the people?

In the 18th amendment powers were given to the provinces, the provinces are nothing without the centre, stopping electricity theft and line losses is the work of the provinces, the army cannot be called, says Muslim League chief Z Ijaz-ul-Haq.