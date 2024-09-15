The government dismissed Fazlur Rahman’s reservations. Government leaders have claimed that Maulana will support the government regarding the constitutional amendment. Government sources say that the constitutional amendment is a comprehensive package in which a constitutional court will be created, a constitutional The procedure for the appointment of judges for the court is also being prepared. New judges will be appointed for the constitutional court. The purpose of creating the constitutional court is to provide relief to the common citizens. Bilawal and Maulana Fazlur Rahman resolved the controversial issues.