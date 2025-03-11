We have been saying for a long time that our MNAs are being suppressed in Punjab, Qadir Mandokhel There were no fair and transparent elections in the country, Aslam Ghauri

ISLAMABAD:Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of news Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While Talking in His Renowned Talk Show Sachi Baat He said that Making noise is the work of the opposition They make so much noise that no one can talk, The government is working, SK Niazi The government is currently getting stronger, says SK Niazi There are differences between the PPP and the government These differences will continue,

The government is doing better,

There are differences among PTI members All the elections held in the country have not been fair and transparent, Opposition will never accept Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s leadership of the alliance, The government has become stronger now, There is a difference in inflation now compared to previous years We have been saying for a long time that our MNAs are being suppressed in Punjab, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is contesting elections from Karachi, But the Prime Minister is not ready to give even a single rupee to Karachi,

The federation is not giving us our share, Bilawal Bhutto has given Rs 12 billion for water, Punjab government is giving billions of rupees for its publicity, To whom is the Punjab government giving twelve acres of land? They want to stop the water of Sindh and make it barren, Our MNAs keep raising the water issue in the Senate, If PPP leaves the government today, it will fall, We are not leaving the government because the country’s economy will not be good, Qadir Mandokhel Whatever decisions the PPP takes will be for the betterment of the country, Qadir Mandokhel PTI members want chaos in the country,

My election case is pending but no decision has been made, An FIR was also filed against me, At that time, they filed fake cases, Now everything is open to the public, If the opposition forms a grand alliance, it will give the government a tough time, PTI members used harsh language about Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the past, says JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri There were no fair and transparent elections in the country, We want clean and transparent elections in the country, People are now starting to hate democracy,

The 2024 election was worse, Whatever decisions we make, we will make them for the betterment of the country, We made decisions keeping in mind the national interest,