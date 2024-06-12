Being a non-filer in our country is no less than a blessing, Asif Mahmood

The budget did not include any measures for the development of the industry, Zaki Ejaz

We are not ashamed to take a loan every time, Taseef Zaman

PML-N did not have any consultation with us, we were not part of the budget, Akhtar Baig

In the current difficult situation, a better budget cannot be presented, Malik Bostan

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Presenting the budget in complicated circumstances was a difficult

The government has tried its best to present the best budget

In the budget, very little attention was given to domestic and foreign investment

Analyst and anchorperson Asif Mahmood’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

What do the salaried class have who were taxed more,

Being a non-filer in our country is no less than a blessing, no effort has been spared to remove the skin of the filers in the budget

Vice President FPCCI Zaki Ijaz’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The budget did not include any measures for the development of the industry,

Our first demand was that interest rates should be halved immediately,

Industry cannot run with energy crisis and such high interest rate

The term filer and non-filer should be abolished,

Tax on FATA and PATA was vaguely discussed,

I don’t think institutions can be privatized during political government,

I have been hearing about the restructuring of FBR for a long time. When will it happen?

Economist Taseef Zaman’s talk in Sachi Baat program

All the economists are saying that there is no option other than the IMF,

There is no problem in going to the IMF, other countries also go, Tauseef Zaman

We have to fix ourselves before going to the IMF,

We are not ashamed to take a loan every time,

Our forefathers have given us land, they will mortgage it every time, description of time

Handi reference is the problem of poor countries, big countries do not have a problem with this money,

We beg the Board of Investment to forgive us,

Whenever a Pakistani intends to invest, barriers are erected in front of him, explained

If we want to achieve the target, it can be done by keeping the business community together,

Our very capable young men did not get a response from here, they went out,

It is the only function of any state to give confidence, economist

Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s program Sachi Baat Talk

This time the budget was very confused and directionless,

PML-N did not have any consultation with us, we were not part of the budget

We even sent a team yesterday, but our concerns were not heard,

We boycotted the budget meeting over the deviation of the PML-N agreement,

We do not want any of our actions to show political instability

Negotiations are going on with the IMF for the program, they don’t want any problem

The purpose of creating the SIFC was to control the bureaucracy

I have given my analysis on every budget throughout my life but I am confused on this budget,

Implementation of sales tax will make agricultural commodities more expensive,

The budget will be discussed till June 28 after which it will be approved,

Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program

In the current difficult situation, a better budget cannot be presented, Malik Bostan

Salaries were expected to increase by 15% but they were increased by 25%,

Currently, the flow of foreign investment in Pakistan is very good,

A mobile phone is not safe for anyone in this country, how did the investors come,

The agriculture sector is the special reward of Allah Almighty on Pakistan,

The government has promised to further reduce the interest rate

All we need is political stability, said economist

Good signs are coming from major political parties, political stability will come soon,

It is the month of sacrifice, if you sacrifice your ego in it, it will be a great thing,

Every day our soldiers are being martyred, we also have to control terrorism,