The new price of petrol will be 283 rupees 80 paise per liter

The government has announced a major reduction in the prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days.

According to the notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been reduced by 40 rupees, after which the new price will be 283 rupees 83 paise per liter.

After a reduction of Rs 15 in the price of high-speed diesel, the new price has been fixed at Rs 303 18 paise per liter.

Apart from this, the new price of kerosene will be Rs 214 85 paise and the new prices will be applicable from 12 midnight.

On the other hand, sources say that Rs 60 per liter levy and Rs 22 customs duty have been maintained on petrol.

According to sources, the levy of Rs 50 per liter and customs duty of Rs 23 per liter on high-speed diesel remains unchanged.