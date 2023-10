Electricity for Karachi has been increased to Rs 4.45 per unit.

After Nepra’s decision, the Power Division issued an official notification. According to the notification, the increase was made in the first quarter adjustment of the previous financial year.

Additional recoveries from K Electric consumers will be made in October and November 2023, the notification said.

For K Electric, electricity has been increased from Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.45 per unit.