The caretaker federal government has given people hope that petrol will be cheaper from October 1.

Talking to the media representatives in Karachi, caretaker Minister of Industry Gohar Ijaz said that if the currency has stabilized, the results will also be good.

He said that there has been improvement by stopping those who send dollars abroad illegally, the reduction in the value of the dollar will give relief to the people.

Gohar Ejaz said that the value of the dollar has decreased in the inter-bank and open market, due to the measures, the currency has returned to its place, it is hoped that there will be good news on the petrol prices on the first date.

The caretaker federal minister said that it is our responsibility to take care of industry and trade, in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), large investments are coming from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesuri says that Gohar Ejaz has the trust of not only me but also the industrialists of the whole country. Economic and social problems have been there for 75 years, and Gohar Ejaz cannot solve them in 90 days.