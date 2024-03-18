Efforts are being made to openly recognize the damage to Pakistan’s interests, SK Babar

We have assured to support the government and run the house, Mirza Akhtiyar

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

The government has come into existence, the Senate election will also be held, things have gone on

Only if the affairs are managed well, a way will be made for them,

Things are progressing better than IMF too

The government and other authorities are requested to reduce the state of fear and panic,

Until the atmosphere of fear and panic is not reduced, investment will not come,

We will be able to stand on our own feet only when investment comes,

The way the Army Chief is helping, we will not need the IMF

Taking action against electricity theft is a very good step,

Many innocent people were also trapped in the action against electricity theft

Punishment of the innocent has created an atmosphere of fear

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is showing exemplary performance

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is working hard, doing better than expected,

Chief Minister Punjab got the official vehicle repaired, he didn’t have his own,

MM Alam accomplished a historic feat, will live forever in history,

It is a very good act of the political leadership to condole the martyrs, it will increase morale,

The founder leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf SK Babar’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Pakistan has become a soft country, which does what it wants

We on our own exposed the secret accounts of Tehreek-e-Insaaf,

A political party that is registered is accountable to the Election Commission and other institutions

There is evidence of illegal funding of Tehreek-e-Insaf, now the institutions are responsible

There is a fear of illegal funding being used against Pakistan

How will the economy work until the writ of the state is established

If we want to become a civilized society, we have to establish the writ of the state,

Isn’t there such a law to take action against those who harass the institutions

There is a difference between detaining someone and proving a crime

It is a fact that the State was attacked and damaged, Akbar S. Babur

We asked the IMF to give loans on easy terms

Those living abroad do not have the right to vote, do they not have problems in their country

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

If we take more loans from the IMF, the economy will continue to be hollow,

The reason for the destruction of Pakistan’s economy is the nexus of domestic and foreign elites

Giving our big banks to foreigners is a big mistake

Banks start investing in government is a sign of disaster

18th amendment fixed share of provinces, IMF talks to change it,

To change the share of provinces, the constitution will need to be amended again

Make privatization necessary, but if you want to bring investment, bring it in these institutions

Change management for PIA and bring qualified people

There is more than 30% profit in banking sector,

State Life premium increased by 28% in 2023, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

First Women’s Bank is in profit, need to open more branches, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Till now PPP has kept itself isolated from the issuesWe have assured to support the government and run the house,

We have to make many decisions, the House will not be able to run due to the behavior of the opposition

Opposition’s negative attitude is not beneficial for the country in any way

The next agreement with the IMF may be worth 6 to 8 billion dollars

IMF demands that subsidies on electricity and gas be removed,

Privatization of several institutions including PIA is a condition of IMF

The biggest problem of PIA is the staff

We are not included in the cabinet, let’s see how the PML carries out the process of privatization,