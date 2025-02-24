No matter how many governments came, none of them thought about the country, SK Niazi PTI people will challenge the three billion talk, Nasir Butt Millions of rupees were spent on the inauguration of the stadium, Azhar Siddique

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze News while talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said that The government has built very good stadiums No matter how many governments came, none of them thought about the country The government had said that the entire committee would meet the founder of PTI.Files are being sold in DHA, No one is respecting the Constitution, SK Niazi There are three or four parties of lawyers, not just one Lawyers are divided among themselves.

Everyone is trusting DHA, says Senator Nasir Butt DHA is not a private institution, Senator Nasir Butt PTI has nothing at this time, Senator Nasir Butt Azhar Siddique is sacrificing his life for PTI, says Senator Nasir Butt PTI members should think about the betterment of the country PTI people tell me where the three billion rupees have been spent, PTI people have said that three billion rupees have been spent, I will go to the Supreme Court on this, Nasir Butt It is a welcome development that sports fields are being established in the country PTI people were supposed to provide 10 million jobs, where are they PTI people tell me who they gave five million houses to, Nasir Butt PTI has not built houses for anyone, Nasir Butt PTI people lie all the time,

Nasir Butt Anyone can buy a house in London, Nasir Butt PTI people keep lying, it won’t last long, Nasir Butt PTI people will challenge the three billion talk, Nasir Butt PTI people see Nawaz Sharif morning and evening, Nasir Butt PTI members make false allegations every day and get caught, Nasir Butt PICA law is made for PTI, Nasir Butt Nawaz Sharif borrowed money from the bank when he bought a house in London, Nasir Butt During the negotiations, the committee met with the founder of PTI, Nasir Butt PTI members ran away from talks, Nasir Butt PTI founder takes a U-turn on everything, Nasir Butt The gym is very old, Nasir Butt.

TI members have alleged that three billion rupees were spent, Nasir Butt Avenfield was bought by Mian Sahib’s father, Nasir Butt PTI members are experts in lying, Nasir Butt Azhar Siddique should answer for three billion, Nasir Butt Fawad Chaudhry slapped Shoaib Shaheen, Nasir Butt Later, Fawad Chaudhry says, “I have made peace with him,” Nasir Butt PTI founder first says kill then says make peace, is such a leader possible, Nasir Butt PTI members are not ready to sit with each other, Nasir Butt Pakistan lost the World Cup during Ramiz Raja’s tenure, it was his government at that time,

PTI lawyers are spreading chaos, PTI members accept 26th Amendment, so met with Chief Justice, If they have a two-thirds majority, they should bring the 27th Amendment, The cricket board is in a bad situation at the moment, Azhar Siddique We should run the country according to the constitution and law, Azhar Siddique Millions of rupees were spent on the inauguration of the stadium, Azhar Siddique They are holding a horse and cattle show, Azhar Siddique We did not waste the country’s money, says Azhar Siddique The government has destroyed the country, Azhar Siddique PML-N members are talking in the air, says Azhar Siddique The government created a false case of 190 million, Azhar Siddique We will bring people to the streets, Azhar Siddique Looting is going on in the country, Azhar Siddique The government is afraid of PTI, Azhar Siddique The government lies about everything, says Azhar Siddique The fight with the government in the courts will continue,

The government has not carried out any development work, The government provided laptops but the internet is down, The dollar had fallen significantly during our time, Azhar Siddique said. Inflation is on the rise in the country, the poor are not in a good situation The government is talking in the air, they will have to hold elections, We do not accept the 26th Amendment,