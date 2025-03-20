Muttahida Wahdat-e-Muslimeen chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas has said that the opposition is unanimous on one thing that Pakistan’s existence is in danger, and the unity will be fully revealed after Eid.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that the whole world knows that societies do not function without the rule of law. Even today, we have not been given a meeting. We are made to wait for many hours and then sent back.

He said that the government is sinking the entire country with its behavior. No government can succeed without the people. The government has lost its presence among the people from the first day. The people have no trust in the government.

Raja Nasir Abbas said that the government is using false statements. If Pakistan wants to survive, the rulers will have to tell the truth and the people trust only the founder of PTI. He will have to be brought out of jail. He is the only one who can take the country out of crises.

He said that even the world does not trust the current rulers, whatever steps the government is taking are being taken out of fear of the founder, PECA, the 26th Amendment and other steps are a continuation of this, it is good for the opposition to sit together. We had said that a joint session of Parliament should be called on the law and order situation so that a joint message can be given from Parliament on terrorism, there is a need not to waste time any more.

The head of MWM said that it is necessary to come together for the rule of the constitution in the country. Insha Allah, the opposition’s unity will be fully revealed after Eid. He added that meeting the founder is our legal right, the government does not know what it wants to achieve by blackouting him.