The stock market has grown as much as it should have, but it will not grow now, says Dr. Shahid Hassan

Islamabad: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat He said that Government says economy is improving,We have to understand the depth,The government is not strong at the moment,The government does not want to anger its allies at this time, People are evading taxes, Taxes should not be increased Increasing taxes affects business and life

Shahbaz Sharif is working hard day and night No improvement in the government’s performance IMF installment is about to be received,

We cannot escape the IMF, The government will have to reduce its expenses, Earlier they used to say that vacancies would be reduced, now they are increasing them,Every government that comes to America looks after the interests of its own country first,Only after this will America think of anyone again, There is no need for America to get involved in the matter of PTI founder right now, PTI founder’s release not in sight, Elections have never been fair in our country, The government is right in saying that temporary economic stability has been achieved, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

Government policies are scary, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui The government says that inflation has decreased People’s annual income has decreased, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui They have made banks powerful, They will have to cover the budget deficit,

Banks have started giving loans to the government, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui: 23,000 billion rupees less is being collected in taxes People should pay taxes, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Some people are evading taxes, such a country will not work, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui FBR has reduced property tax. People are sending their capital abroad, Scams are happening in Zakat, Zakat collection agencies are committing corruption. No one in the country is talking about what is happening. Black money must be eliminated in the country.

Terrorism is resurging in the country, Poverty is increasing in the country. This installment will be received from the IMF Domestic exports are not increasing, IMF is trapping us, We have to tell the right things to the people, Pakistan is a large country in terms of population, We have looted a lot from the country, think about its betterment, The stock market has grown as much as it should have, but it will not grow now, Earlier, they used to say that a hundred billion rupees was going to come to us,

Inflation will increase in March or April, claims .On one hand, they are increasing salaries, on the other hand, they are dismissing assembly employees, Dr. Shahid Hassan Who is the government talking about development with? Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Banks are not with the government, The government should think about the country’s problems, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui