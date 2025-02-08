Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator and spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee Irfan Siddiqui has said regarding the committee negotiating with the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the government committee has become ineffective, whether it has been formally dissolved or not.

In a statement on the social networking website X, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that whether it has been formally dissolved or not, the government negotiation committee has become practically inactive and ineffective.

He said that after the PTI unilaterally walked out of the negotiation process, it has also rejected the Prime Minister’s offer.

Irfan Siddiqui said regarding the PTI that now it wants to go to the home ground for violent protests, it will be seen whenever it feels the need for negotiations again.

It should be noted that the PTI has already announced to end the negotiations with the government and dissolve the committee.

PTI founder Imran Khan, while describing the talks as futile, had said that if the government is serious, it should accept our demands and form a commission, and then talks will take place.