ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday via his Twitter account that the government had agreed to have the “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund” inspected by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a reputable international audit company.

He tweeted, “The government of Pakistan has chosen to get PM’s Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a business of worldwide stature in order to ensure transparency and as per my pledge.

In addition to its spending, “these firms will audit all incoming and exiting monies. The PM stated that the audit reports would be made public. The National Highway Authority (NHA), power distribution and supply firms, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other federal departments, according to Mr. Sharif, have all done “wonderful work” by essentially rebuilding the devastated infrastructure in spite of the greatest difficulties.

To restore key services in the flood-affected areas, a significant national effort is currently underway. In spite of overwhelming obstacles, the NHA, DISCOs, PTA, and other federal departments have miraculously repaired the devastated infrastructure.

My gratitude to every public servant,” he wrote in a tweet. The NHA Chairman Khurram Agha & DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar and his teams were commended by the prime minister in a linked tweet for their efforts in hastily reopening all of the main roadways, including the Karakorum Highway.

The prime minister also informed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, that the federal government will give the province its full support in providing aid and helping those impacted by the floods.

According to the PM Office, Mr. Sharif emphasized that no effort should be spared to aid the flood victims and also thanked the Sindh government for its efforts in providing relief and reconstruction.

The chief minister thanked the prime minister and the federal government for their care and assistance with the flood victims and promised that they would not let them down.