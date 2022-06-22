Customers of the Galaxy S22 may soon be able to take part in an Android 13 One UI 5.0 beta programme! A public beta edition of Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 may soon be made available after Samsung was recently discovered developing the firmware for the device in South Korea.

According to reports, the firmware for the Galaxy S22 Android13 beta software is S906NKSU2ZVF6. It is compatible with the Korean Galaxy S22, but if the beta programme launches soon, it should expand to more markets.

Galaxy smartphones marketed in Europe are no longer constrained by CSC according to Samsung’s most recent firmware policy adjustments. Customers in numerous European nations that are often excluded from beta programmes may now have access to the Galaxy S22 beta software in the near future.

Samsung is not currently a participant in Google’s Android 13 beta programme. The business adheres to its own development timeline because Android 13 and One UI 5.0 are anticipated to be paired.

But as of April, according to our sources, Samsung plans to launch the public beta testing of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 in July. As June draws to a close, and Samsung has recently shown evidence of working on an Android 13 beta edition, the programme may soon be made available to the general public.