Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei led the funeral prayers of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and others in Tehran, which was attended by thousands of people.

According to Iranian media, Ibrahim Raisi will be buried in the compound of Imam Ali Reza Mausoleum in Mashhad.

It should be remembered that the funeral prayers of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his colleagues were also performed in the city of Qom, Iran, yesterday.

The causes of the accident that happened to the helicopter of the Iranian president

Gholam Hossein Ismail, an Iranian official in one of the three helicopters included in the presidential convoy, says that the pilot of President Ibrahim Raisi’s helicopter was in charge of the convoy of the three helicopters when the helicopters started flying to Tabriz at 1:00 p.m. So the weather was fine at that time.

Ghulam Hussain Ismail said that after 45 minutes of the flight, the pilot of President Raisi’s helicopter gave orders to the pilots of other helicopters to take their helicopters to a higher altitude to avoid the nearby cloud.

He said that President Raisi’s helicopter was in the middle of two other helicopters, 30 seconds after flying above the clouds, our pilot noticed that the President’s helicopter had disappeared.

The Iranian official said that the pilot of our helicopter decided to circle the air with his helicopter and search for the President’s helicopter, but despite several attempts, the radio equipment could not be contacted.

According to Ghulam Hussain Ismail, our pilot could not bring the flight down because there was cloud, so the flight continued and it was taken off at a nearby copper mine.

He said that Foreign Minister Hussain Amir and the head of the president’s security unit were called several times but they did not answer, the president’s pilot Captain Mustafavi was also contacted but he could not answer either.

Ghulam Hussain Ismail said that during the contact attempt, the person who picked up the call was Imam Muhammad Ali Al Hashim before Friday prayer in Tabriz. Al Hashim was not in a good condition, but he confirmed that the president’s helicopter had crashed in the valley. Has been victimized.

He further said that he also called Al Hashim and Al Hashim repeated the same thing that the helicopter had met with an accident.

Ghulam Ismail said that when the place of the accident was known, after seeing the dead bodies, it was assumed that the President and other officials had died on the spot, but Al Hashim died several hours later.