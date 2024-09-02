In the second innings of the second Test match, the Pakistan team was bowled out for 172 runs against Bangladesh. Due to bad light, the visiting team scored 42 runs without loss at the end of the fourth day of play.

The national team started the game on the fourth day with the loss of 9 runs and 2 wickets. Opener Saeem Ayub scored 20 runs on a total score of 47 and was caught out by Tasin Ahmed. Scored runs and returned to the pavilion.

After captain Masood, the experienced batsman Babar Azam also failed to show a special performance and led the way to the pavilion by scoring 11 runs. Babar Azam could not play well in the entire series.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel got out after scoring 2 runs, while wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan lost courage after playing an innings of 43 runs and was caught by Hasan Mahmood. On a total score of 136, Muhammad Ali returned to the pavilion for zero.

Salman Ali Agha played an aggressive game and remained not out by scoring 47 runs while Abrar Ahmed was dismissed with 2 runs and Mir Hamza 4 runs. No player of the national team could score a half-century.

Bangladeshi bowler Hasan Mahmood took five wickets while Naheed Rana took 4 wickets and Tasin Ahmed took one wicket.

The third day

At the end of the third day, Pakistan had lost 2 wickets for just 9 runs in their second innings, Abdullah Shafiq was out for 3 and Khurram Shahzad for 0. The national team had a lead of 21 runs over the visiting team.

Earlier, the Bangladesh team returned to the pavilion by scoring 262 runs in their first innings in pursuit of Pakistan’s 274 runs.

On behalf of Pakistan, Khurram Shehzad hunted 6 players while Mir Hamza and Salman Ali Agha guided two players each to the pavilion.

On the third day of play, Pakistani bowlers made a brilliant comeback, Khurram Shehzad and Mir Hamza showed aggressive bowling and sent Bangladesh’s top 6 batsmen to the pavilion for just 26 runs.

Shadman Islam 10, Captain Najamul Hasan Shanto 4, Mushfiqur Rahim 3, Shakibul Hasan 2 while Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque got out with one run each.

Later, Latin Das and Mehdi Hasan Miraz scored 165 runs in the seventh wicket partnership to make Bangladesh team’s comeback possible, Mehdi scored 78 runs and Latin Das got out after scoring 138 runs. Tasin Ahmed 1 and Naheed Rana returned to the pavilion at zero.

On behalf of Pakistan, Khurram Shehzad led 6 players while Mir Hamza led 2 players to the pavilion.

Second day

The national team lost the first wicket in the form of Abdullah Shafiq for zero in the first innings, but captain Shan Masood and Saeem Ayub formed a partnership of 107 runs, later Shaan 57, Saeem Ayub returned to the pavilion after scoring 58 runs.

Middle order batsman Saud Shakeel 16, Babar Azam 31 runs, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan 29 and Agha Salman 54, Khurram Shahzad 12, Muhammad Ali 2 and Abrar Ahmed returned to the pavilion after scoring only 9 runs.

On behalf of Bangladesh, Mehdi Hasan Miraz took 5 wickets, Tasin Ahmed 3 while Shakib Al Hasan and Nahin Rana took one wicket each.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najamul Hasan Shanto won the toss and decided to field first.

On this occasion, Shan Masood, the captain of the national team, said that they are anxious to win the match, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have been rested, while Abrar Ahmed and Mir Hamza have been made a part of the playing eleven.